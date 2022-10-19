Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KMX, YELP, BX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX), where a total of 14,670 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.1% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,900 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Yelp Inc (Symbol: YELP) options are showing a volume of 2,720 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 272,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of YELP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 621,490 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,400 underlying shares of YELP. Below is a chart showing YELP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 19,751 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,700 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KMX options, YELP options, or BX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
