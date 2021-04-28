Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KMI, HOG, CYBE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI), where a total of 108,522 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.2% of KMI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 15,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of KMI. Below is a chart showing KMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) options are showing a volume of 24,215 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.5% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 9,857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 985,700 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cyberoptics Corp. (Symbol: CYBE) saw options trading volume of 590 contracts, representing approximately 59,000 underlying shares or approximately 76.1% of CYBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 77,495 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,500 underlying shares of CYBE. Below is a chart showing CYBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KMI options, HOG options, or CYBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

