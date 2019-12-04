Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KMB, PEP, DVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB), where a total volume of 7,118 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 711,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.5% of KMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring December 13, 2019, with 1,845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,500 underlying shares of KMB. Below is a chart showing KMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 16,862 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $134 strike put option expiring December 13, 2019, with 4,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 433,000 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $134 strike highlighted in orange:

And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 31,673 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19.50 strike put option expiring January 03, 2020, with 6,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 687,500 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KMB options, PEP options, or DVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

