Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KHC, WYNN, MCD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), where a total volume of 52,677 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.8% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring October 14, 2022, with 16,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:
Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 23,735 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 14, 2022, with 3,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,300 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 13,430 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $247.50 strike call option expiring October 14, 2022, with 5,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,400 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $247.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KHC options, WYNN options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.