Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KHC, WYNN, MCD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), where a total volume of 52,677 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.8% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring October 14, 2022, with 16,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 23,735 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 14, 2022, with 3,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,300 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 13,430 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $247.50 strike call option expiring October 14, 2022, with 5,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,400 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $247.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KHC options, WYNN options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

