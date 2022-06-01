Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KHC, MCK, EBAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), where a total volume of 121,671 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 135% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 80,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) options are showing a volume of 6,140 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 614,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring June 03, 2022, with 963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,300 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

And eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) options are showing a volume of 42,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 17,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KHC options, MCK options, or EBAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.