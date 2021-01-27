Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KDP, MIK, BIIB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), where a total of 36,527 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.3% of KDP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 22,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of KDP. Below is a chart showing KDP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Michaels Companies Inc (Symbol: MIK) saw options trading volume of 40,378 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 84.8% of MIK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 28,724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of MIK. Below is a chart showing MIK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 10,138 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.5% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,600 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KDP options, MIK options, or BIIB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.