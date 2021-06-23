Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KBH, CMG, NVDA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in KB Home (Symbol: KBH), where a total of 37,535 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 286.3% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,500 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 5,937 contracts, representing approximately 593,700 underlying shares or approximately 198.7% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 298,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1500 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,200 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1500 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 212,092 contracts, representing approximately 21.2 million underlying shares or approximately 166.6% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $765 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 13,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $765 strike highlighted in orange:

