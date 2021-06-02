Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KALU, TGT, MCS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (Symbol: KALU), where a total of 539 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 53,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49% of KALU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 110,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of KALU. Below is a chart showing KALU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 19,357 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,100 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marcus Corp. (Symbol: MCS) saw options trading volume of 1,599 contracts, representing approximately 159,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of MCS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 336,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,600 underlying shares of MCS. Below is a chart showing MCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

