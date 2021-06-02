Markets
KALU

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KALU, TGT, MCS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (Symbol: KALU), where a total of 539 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 53,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49% of KALU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 110,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of KALU. Below is a chart showing KALU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 19,357 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,100 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Marcus Corp. (Symbol: MCS) saw options trading volume of 1,599 contracts, representing approximately 159,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of MCS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 336,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,600 underlying shares of MCS. Below is a chart showing MCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KALU options, TGT options, or MCS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KALU TGT MCS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular