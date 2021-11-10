Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JYNT, JNJ, ARLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Joint Corp (Symbol: JYNT), where a total volume of 813 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 81,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.3% of JYNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 144,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,500 underlying shares of JYNT. Below is a chart showing JYNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 37,156 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 7,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,900 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arlo Technologies Inc (Symbol: ARLO) saw options trading volume of 2,659 contracts, representing approximately 265,900 underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of ARLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 480,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,100 underlying shares of ARLO. Below is a chart showing ARLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JYNT options, JNJ options, or ARLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

