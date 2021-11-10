Markets
JYNT

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JYNT, JNJ, ARLO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Joint Corp (Symbol: JYNT), where a total volume of 813 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 81,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.3% of JYNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 144,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,500 underlying shares of JYNT. Below is a chart showing JYNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 37,156 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 7,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,900 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Arlo Technologies Inc (Symbol: ARLO) saw options trading volume of 2,659 contracts, representing approximately 265,900 underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of ARLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 480,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,100 underlying shares of ARLO. Below is a chart showing ARLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JYNT options, JNJ options, or ARLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JYNT JNJ ARLO

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular