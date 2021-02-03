Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JWN, KSU, LC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN), where a total volume of 26,999 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.7% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 4,684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 468,400 underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Kansas City Southern (Symbol: KSU) options are showing a volume of 4,116 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 411,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of KSU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 846,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of KSU. Below is a chart showing KSU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And LendingClub Corp (Symbol: LC) saw options trading volume of 7,432 contracts, representing approximately 743,200 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of LC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,300 underlying shares of LC. Below is a chart showing LC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JWN options, KSU options, or LC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

