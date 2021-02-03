Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JWN, KSU, LC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN), where a total volume of 26,999 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.7% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 4,684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 468,400 underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Kansas City Southern (Symbol: KSU) options are showing a volume of 4,116 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 411,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of KSU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 846,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of KSU. Below is a chart showing KSU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And LendingClub Corp (Symbol: LC) saw options trading volume of 7,432 contracts, representing approximately 743,200 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of LC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,300 underlying shares of LC. Below is a chart showing LC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

