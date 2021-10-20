Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JPM, V, HELE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 57,668 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring October 22, 2021, with 7,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,800 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 30,517 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring October 22, 2021, with 2,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,500 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

And Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) saw options trading volume of 626 contracts, representing approximately 62,600 underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 134,255 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,000 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

