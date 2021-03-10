Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JPM, SBH, ROKU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 83,157 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.8% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 11,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (Symbol: SBH) options are showing a volume of 11,285 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of SBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 5,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,600 underlying shares of SBH. Below is a chart showing SBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 30,142 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.4% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring March 12, 2021, with 2,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,300 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, SBH options, or ROKU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.