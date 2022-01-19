Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JOE, ICHR, PFSI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE), where a total of 666 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 66,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.1% of JOE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 114,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,200 underlying shares of JOE. Below is a chart showing JOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Ichor Holdings Ltd (Symbol: ICHR) options are showing a volume of 915 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 91,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.1% of ICHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 157,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,700 underlying shares of ICHR. Below is a chart showing ICHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) options are showing a volume of 2,680 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 268,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.5% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 465,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,600 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

