Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JOE, ICHR, PFSI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE), where a total of 666 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 66,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.1% of JOE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 114,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,200 underlying shares of JOE. Below is a chart showing JOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Ichor Holdings Ltd (Symbol: ICHR) options are showing a volume of 915 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 91,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.1% of ICHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 157,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,700 underlying shares of ICHR. Below is a chart showing ICHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) options are showing a volume of 2,680 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 268,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.5% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 465,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,600 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JOE options, ICHR options, or PFSI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.