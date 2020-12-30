Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JNJ, TIF, TJX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total of 35,366 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.7% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring December 31, 2020, with 3,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,000 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Tiffany & Co. (Symbol: TIF) saw options trading volume of 7,121 contracts, representing approximately 712,100 underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of TIF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,300 underlying shares of TIF. Below is a chart showing TIF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) options are showing a volume of 29,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 4,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 470,100 underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

