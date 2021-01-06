Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JNJ, TIF, AVGO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total of 41,896 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.3% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 4,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 431,500 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Tiffany & Co. (Symbol: TIF) options are showing a volume of 8,983 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 898,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of TIF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,600 underlying shares of TIF. Below is a chart showing TIF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 10,558 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $435 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,300 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $435 strike highlighted in orange:

