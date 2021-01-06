Markets
JNJ

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JNJ, TIF, AVGO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total of 41,896 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.3% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 4,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 431,500 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Tiffany & Co. (Symbol: TIF) options are showing a volume of 8,983 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 898,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of TIF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,600 underlying shares of TIF. Below is a chart showing TIF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 10,558 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $435 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,300 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $435 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JNJ options, TIF options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ TIF AVGO

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular