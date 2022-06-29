Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JBLU, BGS, XOM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JetBlue Airways Corp (Symbol: JBLU), where a total of 52,375 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.5% of JBLU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 20,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of JBLU. Below is a chart showing JBLU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) options are showing a volume of 5,412 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 541,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of BGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,000 underlying shares of BGS. Below is a chart showing BGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 157,794 contracts, representing approximately 15.8 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 10,864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JBLU options, BGS options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Social Security Checks Could Soar in 2023: Here's How Much Extra Seniors Might Receive
- Stimulus Update: MIllions Will Get a Stimulus Check in June. Are You One of Them?
- Better Buy: Dogecoin vs. Terra Classic vs. Terra (LUNA)?
- Bitcoin Uses 50 Times Less Energy Than Traditional Banking, New Study Shows