Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JBLU, BGS, XOM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JetBlue Airways Corp (Symbol: JBLU), where a total of 52,375 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.5% of JBLU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 20,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of JBLU. Below is a chart showing JBLU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) options are showing a volume of 5,412 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 541,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of BGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,000 underlying shares of BGS. Below is a chart showing BGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 157,794 contracts, representing approximately 15.8 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 10,864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

