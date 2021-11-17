Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IR, CRM, MA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ingersoll Rand Inc (Symbol: IR), where a total volume of 18,746 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 98.4% of IR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,900 underlying shares of IR. Below is a chart showing IR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 32,933 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 90.9% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 10,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 44,313 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 90% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,000 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IR options, CRM options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

