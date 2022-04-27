Notable Wednesday Option Activity: INVA, LUV, TMUS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Innoviva Inc (Symbol: INVA), where a total of 5,317 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 531,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.7% of INVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,000 underlying shares of INVA. Below is a chart showing INVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) options are showing a volume of 32,562 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,200 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) options are showing a volume of 23,910 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,100 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for INVA options, LUV options, or TMUS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
