Notable Wednesday Option Activity: INTC, TXN, XRX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total volume of 103,524 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.9% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 13,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) options are showing a volume of 25,824 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $116 strike put option expiring November 08, 2019, with 8,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 824,900 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:

And Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX) options are showing a volume of 9,411 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 941,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of XRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,100 underlying shares of XRX. Below is a chart showing XRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

