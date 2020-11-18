Markets
INSP

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: INSP, ROKU, LULU

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Inspire Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: INSP), where a total volume of 2,440 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 244,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.7% of INSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 345,165 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of INSP. Below is a chart showing INSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 38,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.7% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 2,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,300 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 8,272 contracts, representing approximately 827,200 underlying shares or approximately 68.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,700 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for INSP options, ROKU options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INSP ROKU LULU

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest