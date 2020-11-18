Notable Wednesday Option Activity: INSP, ROKU, LULU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Inspire Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: INSP), where a total volume of 2,440 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 244,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.7% of INSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 345,165 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of INSP. Below is a chart showing INSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 38,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.7% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 2,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,300 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 8,272 contracts, representing approximately 827,200 underlying shares or approximately 68.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,700 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

