Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IIPR, USPH, AA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), where a total of 2,031 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 203,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 495,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,800 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (Symbol: USPH) saw options trading volume of 537 contracts, representing approximately 53,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of USPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 132,260 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of USPH. Below is a chart showing USPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 39,357 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 28,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IIPR options, USPH options, or AA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

