Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IGT, PLUG, SAVA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT), where a total volume of 53,291 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 181.2% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 19,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG) options are showing a volume of 336,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 33.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.5% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 12,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) saw options trading volume of 28,474 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 86.6% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 6,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 681,800 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IGT options, PLUG options, or SAVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

