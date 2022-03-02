Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IGT, COST, ZM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT), where a total volume of 26,173 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 139.3% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 12,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:
Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 28,643 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 2,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,500 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 57,164 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring March 04, 2022, with 1,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,800 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IGT options, COST options, or ZM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
