Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IGT, AMAT, PANW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT), where a total of 10,727 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,100 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 56,351 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 80.7% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 381,400 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 10,106 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.7% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,000 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IGT options, AMAT options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

