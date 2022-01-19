Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IGT, AMAT, PANW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT), where a total of 10,727 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,100 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 56,351 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 80.7% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 381,400 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 10,106 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.7% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,000 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IGT options, AMAT options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.