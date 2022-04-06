Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IDXX, DAL, MCD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX), where a total of 2,896 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 289,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.1% of IDXX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 466,365 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $610 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,000 underlying shares of IDXX. Below is a chart showing IDXX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 94,044 contracts, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares or approximately 61.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 34,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 21,322 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring April 08, 2022, with 5,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,600 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IDXX options, DAL options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.