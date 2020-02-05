Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ICPT, NVRO, ONB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ICPT), where a total volume of 2,671 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 267,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.2% of ICPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 618,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of ICPT. Below is a chart showing ICPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Nevro Corp (Symbol: NVRO) saw options trading volume of 1,993 contracts, representing approximately 199,300 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of NVRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 462,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of NVRO. Below is a chart showing NVRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB) saw options trading volume of 5,027 contracts, representing approximately 502,700 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of ONB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of ONB. Below is a chart showing ONB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

