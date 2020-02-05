Markets
ICPT

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ICPT, NVRO, ONB

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ICPT), where a total volume of 2,671 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 267,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.2% of ICPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 618,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of ICPT. Below is a chart showing ICPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Nevro Corp (Symbol: NVRO) saw options trading volume of 1,993 contracts, representing approximately 199,300 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of NVRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 462,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of NVRO. Below is a chart showing NVRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB) saw options trading volume of 5,027 contracts, representing approximately 502,700 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of ONB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of ONB. Below is a chart showing ONB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ICPT options, NVRO options, or ONB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ICPT NVRO ONB

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular