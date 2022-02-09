Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ICHR, SPWR, IIVI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ichor Holdings Ltd (Symbol: ICHR), where a total of 1,105 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 110,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.4% of ICHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 228,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,000 underlying shares of ICHR. Below is a chart showing ICHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR) options are showing a volume of 17,034 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of SPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 2,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,300 underlying shares of SPWR. Below is a chart showing SPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And II-VI Inc (Symbol: IIVI) saw options trading volume of 6,328 contracts, representing approximately 632,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of IIVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,200 underlying shares of IIVI. Below is a chart showing IIVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ICHR options, SPWR options, or IIVI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
