Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IBM, MSFT, GILD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 131,241 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 219.1% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 8,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 832,200 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 490,594 contracts, representing approximately 49.1 million underlying shares or approximately 175.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 26,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 146,414 contracts, representing approximately 14.6 million underlying shares or approximately 129.2% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $69 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 11,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, MSFT options, or GILD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.