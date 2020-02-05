Markets
IBM

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IBM, MSFT, GILD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 131,241 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 219.1% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 8,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 832,200 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 490,594 contracts, representing approximately 49.1 million underlying shares or approximately 175.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 26,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 146,414 contracts, representing approximately 14.6 million underlying shares or approximately 129.2% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $69 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 11,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, MSFT options, or GILD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IBM MSFT GILD

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular