Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IBM, BPMC, SPG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 23,788 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,600 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Blueprint Medicines Corp (Symbol: BPMC) options are showing a volume of 3,191 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 319,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of BPMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 604,385 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,900 underlying shares of BPMC. Below is a chart showing BPMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) saw options trading volume of 44,967 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 4,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,600 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

