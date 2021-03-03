Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IAC, UNFI, NCLH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in IAC/InterActiveCorp (Symbol: IAC), where a total volume of 4,229 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 422,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67% of IAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 631,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,000 underlying shares of IAC. Below is a chart showing IAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI) options are showing a volume of 5,506 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 550,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.6% of UNFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 826,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,300 underlying shares of UNFI. Below is a chart showing UNFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 135,188 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.6% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 7,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 730,800 underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

