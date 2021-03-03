Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IAC, UNFI, NCLH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in IAC/InterActiveCorp (Symbol: IAC), where a total volume of 4,229 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 422,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67% of IAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 631,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,000 underlying shares of IAC. Below is a chart showing IAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI) options are showing a volume of 5,506 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 550,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.6% of UNFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 826,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,300 underlying shares of UNFI. Below is a chart showing UNFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 135,188 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.6% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 7,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 730,800 underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

