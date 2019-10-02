Notable Wednesday Option Activity: I, CSCO, CIEN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intelsat SA (Symbol: I), where a total of 6,732 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 673,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.2% of I's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,800 underlying shares of I. Below is a chart showing I's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) options are showing a volume of 79,495 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 11,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN) options are showing a volume of 17,019 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of CIEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 8,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,000 underlying shares of CIEN. Below is a chart showing CIEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

