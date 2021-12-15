Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HZO, RIOT, NEM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MarineMax Inc (Symbol: HZO), where a total of 1,110 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 111,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.7% of HZO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 202,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,600 underlying shares of HZO. Below is a chart showing HZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Riot Blockchain Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 82,378 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 7,867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 786,700 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 31,613 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

