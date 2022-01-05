Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HYFM, GLNG, GME

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (Symbol: HYFM), where a total of 11,665 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 276.6% of HYFM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 421,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,000 underlying shares of HYFM. Below is a chart showing HYFM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) saw options trading volume of 27,732 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 271.3% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 15,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 54,043 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 207.9% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 07, 2022, with 2,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,200 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

