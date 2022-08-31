Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HRL, MOS, DKS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL), where a total of 4,932 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 493,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.1% of HRL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 02, 2022, with 1,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,600 underlying shares of HRL. Below is a chart showing HRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) options are showing a volume of 18,052 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,200 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 6,640 contracts, representing approximately 664,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,400 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HRL options, MOS options, or DKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
