Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HOOD, ASLE, LCID

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD), where a total volume of 327,285 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 32.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 299.9% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 87,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

AerSale Corp (Symbol: ASLE) saw options trading volume of 1,652 contracts, representing approximately 165,200 underlying shares or approximately 140% of ASLE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 118,000 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,200 underlying shares of ASLE. Below is a chart showing ASLE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lucid Group Inc (Symbol: LCID) options are showing a volume of 207,135 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119% of LCID's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 12,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of LCID. Below is a chart showing LCID's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HOOD options, ASLE options, or LCID options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

