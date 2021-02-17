Markets
HLF

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HLF, AMBA, LMND

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF), where a total of 4,390 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 439,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 932,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,500 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) saw options trading volume of 3,588 contracts, representing approximately 358,800 underlying shares or approximately 47% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 763,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,100 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 16,638 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,400 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HLF options, AMBA options, or LMND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HLF AMBA LMND

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest