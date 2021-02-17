Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HLF, AMBA, LMND

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF), where a total of 4,390 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 439,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 932,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,500 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) saw options trading volume of 3,588 contracts, representing approximately 358,800 underlying shares or approximately 47% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 763,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,100 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 16,638 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,400 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

