Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HD, KHC, MMM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 23,665 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.5% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,600 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) saw options trading volume of 27,363 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 8,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 809,200 underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 13,923 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,000 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

