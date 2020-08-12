Markets
HD

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HD, FLT, NTAP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 35,414 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 131% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 1,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,900 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

FleetCor Technologies Inc (Symbol: FLT) saw options trading volume of 5,992 contracts, representing approximately 599,200 underlying shares or approximately 101.5% of FLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 590,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 2,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,000 underlying shares of FLT. Below is a chart showing FLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) saw options trading volume of 16,224 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 65.3% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 5,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,500 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HD options, FLT options, or NTAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HD FLT NTAP

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular