Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HD, FLT, NTAP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 35,414 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 131% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 1,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,900 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

FleetCor Technologies Inc (Symbol: FLT) saw options trading volume of 5,992 contracts, representing approximately 599,200 underlying shares or approximately 101.5% of FLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 590,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 2,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,000 underlying shares of FLT. Below is a chart showing FLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) saw options trading volume of 16,224 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 65.3% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 5,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,500 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HD options, FLT options, or NTAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

