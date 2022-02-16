Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HD, CZR, LMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total volume of 23,435 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.2% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 3,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,400 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:
Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 14,223 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 3,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,800 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 9,488 contracts, representing approximately 948,800 underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $385 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,000 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:
