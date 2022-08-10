Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HAS, WYNN, MCD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), where a total volume of 15,624 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 112.3% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,500 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 20,974 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 96.9% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,900 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 13,740 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike put option expiring August 12, 2022, with 2,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,800 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HAS options, WYNN options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

