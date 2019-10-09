Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HABT, MKC, ADSK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Habit Restaurants Inc (Symbol: HABT), where a total of 1,070 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 107,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.4% of HABT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 252,100 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,500 underlying shares of HABT. Below is a chart showing HABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC) options are showing a volume of 3,366 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 336,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of MKC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 807,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,500 underlying shares of MKC. Below is a chart showing MKC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) saw options trading volume of 7,138 contracts, representing approximately 713,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,700 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

