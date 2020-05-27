Markets
GS

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GS, TSCO, NOW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 59,654 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 195.3% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 3,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,800 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) options are showing a volume of 9,758 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 975,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.1% of TSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $117 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 1,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,900 underlying shares of TSCO. Below is a chart showing TSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 14,101 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.2% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring June 12, 2020, with 2,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,800 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GS options, TSCO options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS TSCO NOW

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular