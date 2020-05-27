Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GS, TSCO, NOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 59,654 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 195.3% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 3,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,800 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) options are showing a volume of 9,758 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 975,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.1% of TSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $117 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 1,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,900 underlying shares of TSCO. Below is a chart showing TSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 14,101 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.2% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring June 12, 2020, with 2,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,800 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GS options, TSCO options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

