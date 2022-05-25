Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GS, MOS, NOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 11,879 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.1% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,900 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) saw options trading volume of 35,752 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 8,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 802,100 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 8,185 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 818,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $417.50 strike put option expiring May 27, 2022, with 670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,000 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $417.50 strike highlighted in orange:
