Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GS, GME, GOOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 51,987 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 234.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 7,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 782,400 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 60,502 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 228.2% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 4,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 437,800 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 23,335 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 205.1% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3000 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 1,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,200 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3000 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GS options, GME options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.