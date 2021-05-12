Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GRWG, DOCU, PRGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GrowGeneration Corp (Symbol: GRWG), where a total volume of 12,015 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.8% of GRWG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 14, 2021, with 1,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,500 underlying shares of GRWG. Below is a chart showing GRWG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 21,942 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.3% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,100 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) saw options trading volume of 8,586 contracts, representing approximately 858,600 underlying shares or approximately 84.8% of PRGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,500 underlying shares of PRGO. Below is a chart showing PRGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

