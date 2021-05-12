Markets
GRWG

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GRWG, DOCU, PRGO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GrowGeneration Corp (Symbol: GRWG), where a total volume of 12,015 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.8% of GRWG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 14, 2021, with 1,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,500 underlying shares of GRWG. Below is a chart showing GRWG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 21,942 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.3% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,100 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) saw options trading volume of 8,586 contracts, representing approximately 858,600 underlying shares or approximately 84.8% of PRGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,500 underlying shares of PRGO. Below is a chart showing PRGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GRWG options, DOCU options, or PRGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GRWG DOCU PRGO

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular