Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GPS, ATRS, MSTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS), where a total volume of 130,609 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 169.8% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 22,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Antares Pharma Inc. (Symbol: ATRS) options are showing a volume of 14,794 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 162.2% of ATRS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 912,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 4,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,500 underlying shares of ATRS. Below is a chart showing ATRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 5,938 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 593,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 152.3% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 389,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring April 22, 2022, with 281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,100 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

