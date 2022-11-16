Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GPRE, COUP, URI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE), where a total of 5,323 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 532,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,600 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:
Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP) saw options trading volume of 10,007 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of COUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,700 underlying shares of COUP. Below is a chart showing COUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 3,475 contracts, representing approximately 347,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 779,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,900 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GPRE options, COUP options, or URI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
