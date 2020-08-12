Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GPI, BIG, DE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI), where a total volume of 3,795 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 379,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 132.3% of GPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 286,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,500 underlying shares of GPI. Below is a chart showing GPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Big Lots, Inc. (Symbol: BIG) saw options trading volume of 15,048 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 118% of BIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 7,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 743,300 underlying shares of BIG. Below is a chart showing BIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 14,017 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.2% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,700 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

