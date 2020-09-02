Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, NFLX, VHC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc - Class A (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 42,948 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 309.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1700 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 3,965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 396,500 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1700 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 117,395 contracts, representing approximately 11.7 million underlying shares or approximately 205.3% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 6,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 664,900 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

And VirnetX Holding Corp (Symbol: VHC) saw options trading volume of 8,281 contracts, representing approximately 828,100 underlying shares or approximately 200.3% of VHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 413,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 2,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,700 underlying shares of VHC. Below is a chart showing VHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, NFLX options, or VHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

