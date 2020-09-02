Markets
GOOGL

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, NFLX, VHC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc - Class A (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 42,948 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 309.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1700 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 3,965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 396,500 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1700 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 117,395 contracts, representing approximately 11.7 million underlying shares or approximately 205.3% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 6,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 664,900 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And VirnetX Holding Corp (Symbol: VHC) saw options trading volume of 8,281 contracts, representing approximately 828,100 underlying shares or approximately 200.3% of VHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 413,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 2,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,700 underlying shares of VHC. Below is a chart showing VHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, NFLX options, or VHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL NFLX VHC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular