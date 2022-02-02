Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, GOOG, AMZN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 227,714 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 22.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 1130.3% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3000 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 18,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3000 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 132,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 825.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3000 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 7,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 748,500 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3000 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 179,381 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 472% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3200 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 5,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 574,300 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3200 strike highlighted in orange:

